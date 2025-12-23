North Strabane Police looking to identify suspect in connection with credit card fraud

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Strabane Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with credit card fraud that occurred on Dec. 2.

Police said they are trying to identify the suspect and/or the company logo on the shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s TipLine at 724-746-4090 or email tips@nstpd.com. You can remain anonymous.

