‘Not going to let this go’: Family calls for justice after death of woman shot in face by police

PITTSBURGH — The family of Lena Davenport says learning her official cause of death left them stunned.

Nearly two weeks after her memorial service, her family is calling for accountability from Allegheny County officials.

“No one contacted the family, no one called to apologize, no one called to just say, ‘Hey, how are you guys doing?’ Nothing,” a family member said.

Davenport was found unresponsive inside her McKees Rocks home earlier this month and later died at the hospital.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the cause of death is “systemic complications of a gunshot wound to the head.”

Davenport’s death is ruled a homicide.

“I had to sit there and watch them resuscitate her for four hours until I said stop, because I couldn’t take it anymore. She was fighting, she was fighting hard,” a family member said.

In January 2013, five off-duty Pittsburgh police officers fired into a car during a chase on East Carson Street.

Family members say Davenport was struck in the eye.

“Someone has to be held accountable,” her god-daughter told Channel 11. “Something has to be done, and we’re not going to let this go.”

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement:

“We are in the process of reviewing the records. It’s a serious matter, and these types of reviews take some time. Unfortunately, I cannot provide a timeline for a determination.”

Davenport’s family says they cannot move forward until someone is held responsible, and they plan to continue pursuing justice.

“I am not going to be able to just say, ‘Okay, that’s just it.’ No, it’s a homicide. She was killed,” a family member said.

