PITTSBURGH — Organizations are kickstarting children’s literacy and learning by getting books into the hands of newborns and parents through an event at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Members of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (CLP), Reading Ready Pittsburgh and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital partnered to offer a list of books to every family to welcome a child in the month of November.

The list was comprised of books selected by experts for children under 18 months old.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Director of Community Outreach Bonita Pannell said the initiative has been around six months in the making.

Pannell said the books include a lot of options that help children make visual attachments.

“Reading even to a baby who is just a newborn ... you can see that they’re hearing and they’re listening and that is a positive effect on them from birth,” Pannell said.

Parents receive books for newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to kickstart youth learning Organizations are kickstarting children’s literacy and learning by getting books into the hands of newborns and parents through an event at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. (WPXI/WPXI)

Participating families also received a library sign-up card and a book club sign-up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

UPMC is working to reach as many parents as possible.

“We have attempted to reach every birthing mother, even those in the NICU,” Pannell said.

Parents receive books for newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to kickstart youth learning Organizations are kickstarting children’s literacy and learning by getting books into the hands of newborns and parents through an event at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. (WPXI/WPXI)

A collection has also been set up in the hospital for community use.

Melissa Davis just welcomed her granddaughter, Luna.

“The nurses usually will come to the room and ask us if we were interested in those books, and they were very helpful,” Davis said.

She said that, whether she realizes it or not, her granddaughter is already taking advantage of the books.

“She loves to take books, and she pretends that she’s reading. Even she’s talking like she’s reading it,” Davis said.

The organizations will continue to give books to families through Dec. 1.

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