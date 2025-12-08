Part of Route 8 in Etna to close overnights for overhead sign repair work

ETNA, Pa. — PennDOT has announced overnight closures on southbound Route 8 in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, from Tuesday to Friday, weather permitting.

The closures will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Kittanning Street and the Route 28 interchange as crews conduct overhead sign structure repair work. Additionally, ramps from southbound Route 8 to northbound and southbound Route 28 will be closed, and traffic will be detoured.

The overnight closures are necessary to facilitate repair work on overhead sign structures along the route. While the exact nature of the repairs has not been detailed, these closures are crucial for ensuring the safety and functionality of the signage.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and seek alternative routes during the closure hours to avoid delays. PennDOT has not specified the detour routes, but drivers should be prepared for changes in traffic patterns.

Posted Detours

Southbound Route 8

From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh

From southbound Route 28, take the left-hand ramp to 40 th Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A)

Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A) Cross the 40 th Street Bridge

Street Bridge Turn left onto Butler Street

Follow Butler Street back to the 62 nd Street Bridge

Street Bridge End detour

Southbound Route 8 to Southbound Route 28

From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh

End detour

Southbound Route 8 to Northbound Route 28

From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh

From southbound Route 28, take the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp

Continue straight onto East Ohio Street

Turn left onto Grant Avenue

Take the ramp to 28 North toward Etna

Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Route 8 (Exits 5 A/B) interchange

End detour

©2025 Cox Media Group