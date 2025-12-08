Part of Route 8 in Etna to close overnights for overhead sign repair work

ETNA, Pa. — PennDOT has announced overnight closures on southbound Route 8 in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, from Tuesday to Friday, weather permitting.
The closures will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Kittanning Street and the Route 28 interchange as crews conduct overhead sign structure repair work. Additionally, ramps from southbound Route 8 to northbound and southbound Route 28 will be closed, and traffic will be detoured.
The overnight closures are necessary to facilitate repair work on overhead sign structures along the route. While the exact nature of the repairs has not been detailed, these closures are crucial for ensuring the safety and functionality of the signage.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and seek alternative routes during the closure hours to avoid delays. PennDOT has not specified the detour routes, but drivers should be prepared for changes in traffic patterns.
Posted Detours
Southbound Route 8
- From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna
- Turn right onto Kittanning Street
- Turn left onto Butler Street
- Turn left onto Freeport Street
- Turn right onto Bridge Street
- Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh
- From southbound Route 28, take the left-hand ramp to 40th Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A)
- Cross the 40th Street Bridge
- Turn left onto Butler Street
- Follow Butler Street back to the 62nd Street Bridge
- End detour
Southbound Route 8 to Southbound Route 28
- From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna
- Turn right onto Kittanning Street
- Turn left onto Butler Street
- Turn left onto Freeport Street
- Turn right onto Bridge Street
- Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh
- End detour
Southbound Route 8 to Northbound Route 28
- From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna
- Turn right onto Kittanning Street
- Turn left onto Butler Street
- Turn left onto Freeport Street
- Turn right onto Bridge Street
- Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh
- From southbound Route 28, take the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp
- Continue straight onto East Ohio Street
- Turn left onto Grant Avenue
- Take the ramp to 28 North toward Etna
- Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Route 8 (Exits 5 A/B) interchange
- End detour
