Patient at Forbes Hospital accused of assaulting staff after trying to leave mental health section

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A patient at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville is accused of assaulting staff members after trying to leave part of the emergency department.

Court records obtained by Channel 11 allege that Steven Smith, 26, of Pittsburgh, tried to leave the hospital’s mental health section on Wednesday.

Police say Smith tried to push past a security guard who was trying to stop him. In the process, Smith allegedly put his hands around the guard’s neck to choke him.

Two nurses helped subdue Smith, though he continued to act up until being restrained and given medication, records say.

Police note that this is the second time Smith has been charged with assaulting people at a medical facility in the past five years.

Smith is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

