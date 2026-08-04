Pearson’s Candy, owned by Pittsburgh-based Promise Confections, to cut St. Paul plant

Pearson’s Candy Co. is closing its manufacturing facility in St. Paul, Minnesota, in two months, laying off 80 employees. Operations are expected to end on Sept. 28, 2026, the company said.

Pearson’s, the maker of the Salted Nut Roll and Bun candy bars, is owned by Promise Confections, based in Pittsburgh. Edward Marc, the local firm known for its caramel and pretzel Snappers, is also a Promise Confections company. The news was first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, a sister publication.

The Business Times reached out to Promise Confections for additional information, including whether Pearson products might come under the auspices of its other brands. It responded with an email statement.

“At this time, we’re looking to move certain key brands of Pearson’s to a strategic partner and we’ll continue to explore all options in order to make these legacy products,” the company said. “This decision was made after careful consideration and reflects the current business and economic environment.”

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