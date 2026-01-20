Penguins acquire defenseman from Avalanche before Olympic trade freeze

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are making moves before the NHL’s Olympic trade freeze.

On Tuesday, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced that the team acquired Ilya Solovyov from Colorado in exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

Solovyov, 25, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000.

So far this season, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman has split play between the Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. In his 16 NHL games, he recorded one goal and two assists.

Solovyov was drafted in the seventh-round in 2020, and has skated five professional seasons in North America. Over the past three seasons, Solovyov has registered one goal, six assists and seven points in 31 career NHL games with Colorado and Calgary.

