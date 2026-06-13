Penguins acquire forward from Florida Panthers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a forward from the Florida Panthers.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced the team acquired Oliver Okuliar for defenseman Emil Pieniniemi.

Okuliar, 26, is currently an unsigned restricted free agent.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left winger spent the 2025-26 season playing for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he appeared in 46 games, recording 15 goals, 14 assists and 29 points. In the playoffs, he finished tied for first in the SHL in goals (6) and was second overall in points (13).

He also represented Slovakia in the 2026 Olympic Games, recording 2 points in six games, and at the 2026 World Championship, where he earned five points in seven games.

Okuliar has spent stints in the AHL, Czech Extraliga, Finland’s Liiga and Slovakia’s Extraliga.

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