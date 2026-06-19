Penguins bring back Ron Francis for front office role

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Recently departed Seattle Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis is coming back to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

Last season, Francis, 63, was moved up to president of hockey operations after spending six years as the Seattle Kraken’s first franchise general manager. However, rumors of diverging opinions on key matters between him and general manager Jason Botterill persisted, and in April, Francis announced he would step down as president.

Friday, the Penguins announced Francis would rejoin the organization as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations to president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas. With the Penguins, Francis won two Stanley Cups (1991, 1992) as a player and served as captain following Mario Lemieux’s retirement for the 1997-98 season.

Francis played for the Penguins from 1991 through the ’98 season.

According to the Penguins’ press release, Francis will be involved in improving the organization’s front office operations.

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