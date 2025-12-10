Penguins lose another shootout, fall to Ducks 4-3

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

For the second straight game, the Pittsburgh Penguins got a fourth-line goal, a Tommy Novak tally and gave up the tying goal against the extra attacker. And for the second straight game, they lost in a shootout.

The Penguins blitzed Anaheim and seemed to have the game won with a late third-period power-play goal. Still, Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson deflected a shot into his own net with his hand with 0.1 seconds remaining. Beckett Sennecke got credit for tying the game 3-3.

Yet, the Penguins still lost in a shootout, falling to Anaheim 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena. Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs stopped one of two shootout shots, but the Penguins again failed to score.

The Penguins were one-tenth of one second away from victory. The goal was also shorthanded, and the Penguins’ power play continued into overtime, to no avail.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a habit of outplaying teams but finding themselves behind on the scoreboard. The same happened Tuesday as the Penguins outshot the Anaheim Ducks and significantly outchanced them, but managed to trail 2-1 late in the second period until Tommy Novak tied the game in the final seconds of the middle frame.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group