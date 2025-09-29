Penguins, PPS continue All-Starts ticket campaign for third year

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have renewed a partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools for the PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign. This is the third year for the program.

This initiative allows participating PPS students from preK to 12th grade to receive two free tickets to a Penguins preseason home game, along with vouchers for a complimentary food item and drink.

“By introducing our Pittsburgh Public Schools students to the power of hockey, whether they are discovering the game for the first time or deepening their love for the sport, we can unite schools, families and the broader community in the shared celebration of our community and youth,” said Penguins Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer Tracey McCants Lewis.

The PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign kicks off on Sept. 26, 2025, with additional games available to students on Sept. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Oct. 3 versus the Buffalo Sabres.

