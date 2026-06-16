Penguins re-sign ECHL goalie to one-year extension

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins have re-signed a goaltender to a one-year contract extension.

Taylor Gauthier’s two-way contract now runs through the 2026-27 season, per President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. It has an average annaul annual value of $850,000 at the NHL level.

Gauthier has been with the Penguins organization for four years, spending most of his time in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers. Last season, he had a 21-9-5 record in 36 games with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with three shutouts. He’s become the Nailers’ all-time winningest goalie.

Our partners at PGHHockeyNOW report that Gauthier is expected to be the second goalie at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov are battling for a spot on the NHL roster.

During the 2026 Kelly Cup playoffs, Gauthier went 9-8 with a 2.23 goals-against average and .922 save percentage with three shutouts, helping the Nailers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2016.

Across his ECHL career, Gauthier has played in 124 regular-season games, posting a 71-42-9 record, a 2.26 goals-against average and .923 save percentage with 10 shutouts.

At the AHL level, with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Gauthier has a 10-5-7 record in 25 career games with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts.

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