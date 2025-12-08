Penguins road point earned, but lost lead hurts

DALLAS — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Despite the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ relative control of most of the game, the Dallas Stars tied the game 2-2 with the extra attacker and 1:49 left.

The Penguins were significantly outshooting Dallas until Dallas pulled the goalie and began to pepper goalie Tristan Jarry. The Penguins finished with a 26-18 advantage, but not before Jarry had to make a point-blank save on Wyatt Johnston with 20 seconds remaining.

Each team had a few chances in overtime, but needed a shootout. Jarry stopped the first two attempts, but Mikko Rantanen scored on the third attempt for the winner.

The Penguins had a chance to sweep the three-game road trip but were again felled in extra time.

The back-and-forth first period, which featured a few too many Penguins turnovers and a tepid Dallas performance, reached its high point late in the frame with a hard-earned Penguins goal.

