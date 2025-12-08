Local

Penguins road point earned, but lost lead hurts

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Penguins road point earned, but lost lead hurts Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) is defended by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) (Sam Hodde/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

DALLAS — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Despite the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ relative control of most of the game, the Dallas Stars tied the game 2-2 with the extra attacker and 1:49 left.

The Penguins were significantly outshooting Dallas until Dallas pulled the goalie and began to pepper goalie Tristan Jarry. The Penguins finished with a 26-18 advantage, but not before Jarry had to make a point-blank save on Wyatt Johnston with 20 seconds remaining.

Each team had a few chances in overtime, but needed a shootout. Jarry stopped the first two attempts, but Mikko Rantanen scored on the third attempt for the winner.

The Penguins had a chance to sweep the three-game road trip but were again felled in extra time.

The back-and-forth first period, which featured a few too many Penguins turnovers and a tepid Dallas performance, reached its high point late in the frame with a hard-earned Penguins goal.

