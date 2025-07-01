Penguins trade goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Sharks for 2028 draft pick

PITTSBURGH — For their first trade of the free agency period, the Pittsburgh Penguins are parting ways with one of their goalies.

The Penguins traded Alex Nedeljkovic, who has a $2.5 million salary, to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 third-round pick.

Now, the Penguins have nine selections in the 2028 draft and 28 picks in the next three drafts — 16 of which are in the first three rounds.

Nedeljkovic was with the Penguins for two seasons, playing 38 games in each. Last season, he posted a .894 save percentage. He also became the first goalie in NHL history to score a goal and record an assist in a single game.

Our partners at PGHHockeyNOW.com report that this trade clears a spot for the Penguins to bring up younger goalies to the NHL, like Joel Blomqvist or Sergei Murashov.

