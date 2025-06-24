PennDOT urges people to wait to apply for a REAL ID in effort to reduce wait times during high heat

PITTSBURGH — With high heat and long waits at some Driver License Centers, PennDOT is urging people to wait to apply for a REAL ID.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there’s been an increase in demand for REAL ID services, which has resulted in long waits before people can even enter Driver License Centers.

PennDOT wants to avoid people waiting in long lines during this dangerous heat wave, so they’re encouraging customers applying for a REAL ID who already have an acceptable document to consider postponing their visit.

Customers seeking other common services are encouraged to use the agency’s website to avoid unnecessary waiting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group