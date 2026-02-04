Pennsylvania attorney general warns of potentially ‘devastating’ homeownership scams

Attorney General Dave Sunday is warning Pennsylvanians about homeownership scams involving false or forged transfers of a property deed or title.

These scams are known as deed fraud, or home title theft, the AG’s office said in a release. While they’re not common, they “can be devastating to the victims.”

Scammers may forge documents to record a false transfer of the deed or title to another party, the office said. This may be done with the homeowner’s knowledge or consent.

Once another party has the home’s title or deed, they can sell the home, take out a mortgage or rent to tenants.

Scammers may also trick the homeowner into signing a deed, transferring the home’s ownership, with the false promise of helping to refinance a mortgage or pay overdue property taxes.

The most complicated cases see scammers holding failed tax payments against the homeowner, the office said.

“When someone you do not know unexpectedly propositions you or attempts to solicit you about the title or deed to your home, your response should be to cease communications immediately,” AG Sunday said.

Pennsylvanians can take these actiont to protect themselves:

Do not sign any legal documents in a rush or if you are unsure.

Consult a real estate attorney before you sign documents.

Contact your mortgage lender directly if you are a distressed homeowner.

If you are a property owner, you may want to check if your county has an alert system available for you to sign up to receive notifications any time there is a deed transaction for your property.

You may also want to routinely check your credit report and utility bills that could also uncover title or deed fraud.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of deed fraud, you can call the AG’s office Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or click here to file a complaint online.

