Pennsylvania to receive $193M in federal funding to improve rural health care access

Pennsylvania will receive $193.3 million from the federal government to help implement the commonwealth’s plan to improve access to health care in rural areas.

Pennsylvania’s funding comes from $50 billion set aside from a bill last year to fund the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Rural Health Transformation Program that will provide between $147 million and $281 million for each state in the first year. There will be $10 billion in funding for each of the next five years through 2030 that will help with the commonwealth’s rural-health transformation plan.

West Virginia will receive $199.5 million and Ohio $202 million.

