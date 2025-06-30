PennWest University launches three new academic schools to boost regional impact

Pennsylvania Western University, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, has announced that it is launching three new academic schools.

The plan to launch the three new schools in education, business and nursing, recently approved by the PennWest Council of Trustees, will go into effect on July 1 across all of PennWest’s campuses in Clarion, Edinboro, California and Global Online.

Each new school will be housed within the existing colleges where the programs currently reside — the School of Education will exist within the College of Education, Arts and Humanities; the School of Business will exist within the College of Science, Technology and Business; and the School of Nursing will exist within the College of Health Sciences and Human Services.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group