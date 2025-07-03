Person injured when pickup truck crashes into medical office in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a medical office in West View.

West View volunteer firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Center Avenue early Thursday morning for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a pickup truck had hit a utility pole and then smashed into Heyl Family Practice.

The truck was flipped on its side with heavy damage to its front and a shattered windshield, among other damage.

One person was taken to a local trauma center.

Building inspectors assessed the structural damage, which included cracked bricks along the building’s wall and several smashed windows.

