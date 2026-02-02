Pickup truck, car collide in South Park Township; person taken to hospital

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck and a car crashed in South Park Township on Monday.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened at the 6400 block of Brownsville Road in the afternoon.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The Honda car had a smashed trunk.

The GMC pickup truck was resting along a pile of snow as firefighters responded. It was towed from the scene.

South Park police are working to learn what caused the crash.

