Pickup truck crashes into Harbor Freight in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a store in Ross Township on Wednesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened at the 4700 block of McKnight Road at 11:09 a.m.

Several windows of the Harbor Freight were shattered. Some bricks were also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Ross Townsip Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said the store is still open for business.

