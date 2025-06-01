Pirates Blank Padres as Falter Twirls Gem; Reynolds, McCutchen Continue to Heat Up

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Saturday, May 31, tying their weekend series and avenging a controversial loss the previous night.

Pirates (22-37) starting pitcher Bailey Falter mowed through 6.1 innings on just 79 pitches, and the bullpen had his back to close the Friars out.

Oneil Cruz began the game with a double, coming around to score on a single from Bryan Reynolds; Falter, in turn, allowed an infield single to the first batter he faced, Fernando Tatìs Jr., but the Padres managed just one hit the rest of the way.

