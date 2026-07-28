Pirates’ Derek Curiel takes first swings at future home

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

A day after putting pen to paper and officially signing with the Pirates, Derek Curiel took batting practice on the field at PNC Park ahead of Monday night’s game against the Diamondbacks.

POV: you’re Derek Curiel hitting at PNC Park for the first time. 😎 pic.twitter.com/tlFb7nQjs6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 27, 2026

The on-field batting practice capped off a six-day stay in Pittsburgh for Curiel, who was selected by the Pirates with the fifth pick in this year’s draft. He joined a hitting group of Bryan Reynolds, Ryan O’Hearn and Jacob Gonzalez for his first swings at his future home.

“It felt good,” Curiel said after his round. “The stadium is beautiful. Nice backdrop, beautiful batter’s eye. Couldn’t ask for a better field to hit at.”

Curiel said he hadn’t swung a bat since arriving in Pittsburgh, but he didn’t waste much time before taking some impressive cuts. With third base coach Tony Beasley throwing to him, Curiel hit a couple balls over the wall and into the seats. One deep drive to right drew some aahs from several current Pirates.

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