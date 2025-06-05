Local

Pirates Preview: Buccos Go for Rubber Match Win Over ‘Stros

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

A day after suffering a shutout loss, the Pittsburgh Pirates returned the favor with a 3-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Mike Burrows got the win after throwing 5.1 impressive innings, and three relievers combined to preserve the shutout.

The Pirates (23-39) will try and earn a series win over the Astros (33-28) in a rare night rubber match on Thursday.

