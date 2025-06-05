Pirates Preview: Buccos Go for Rubber Match Win Over ‘Stros

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

A day after suffering a shutout loss, the Pittsburgh Pirates returned the favor with a 3-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros at PNC Park on Wednesday night.

Mike Burrows got the win after throwing 5.1 impressive innings, and three relievers combined to preserve the shutout.

The Pirates (23-39) will try and earn a series win over the Astros (33-28) in a rare night rubber match on Thursday.

