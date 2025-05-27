Pirates Preview: Bucs Face Scorching Starter in the Desert

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 5-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Memorial Day in the first of a three-game series.

Braxton Ashcraft made his anticipated MLB debut out of the bullpen and pitched well, but the offense was shut out for the ninth time this season in the loss.

The Pirates (19-36) will look for better results on Tuesday night against former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and the Diamondbacks (27-27).

