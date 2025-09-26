Pirates’ win streak snapped vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were overmatched offensively and couldn’t complete a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in a 2-1 loss at Great American Ball Park on Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Reynolds looked like he had a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth, but a web gem catch ensured the Pirates would not mount a comeback.

The Reds (81-78) and Pirates (69-90) were locked in a scoreless tie until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Cincinnati struck twice against Braxton Ashcraft (4-4). Noelvi Marte drove in a run with an RBI single and later scored on a Gavin Lux single to right.

Spencer Horwitz ripped a pinch-hit double to right center to open the top of the eighth and scored from third on Nick Yorke’s groundout.

The loss ended the Pirates’ four-game winning streak.

