Pitcairn woman steps in to help borough workers clear drains during Friday floods

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. — As flood water started rushing in along a Pitcairn roadway on Friday, a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Like streets in several communities on Friday, slow-moving storms eventually led to flooding along School Street.

Jamie Cole told us she noticed how busy borough workers were, so she and a neighbor started cleaning side drains to give the water somewhere to go.

“[The water has] never been that high since that big flood,” Cole said. “We don’t have flood insurance up here; we’re not covered. So I was just concerned. I live by a bunch of elderly people. It’s the only thing I could do to help.”

