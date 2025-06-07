Pitcairn woman steps in to help borough workers clear drains during Friday floods

PITCAIRN, Pa. — As flood water started rushing in along a Pitcairn roadway on Friday, a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Like streets in several communities on Friday, slow-moving storms eventually led to flooding along School Street.

Jamie Cole told us she noticed how busy borough workers were, so she and a neighbor started cleaning side drains to give the water somewhere to go.

“[The water has] never been that high since that big flood,” Cole said. “We don’t have flood insurance up here; we’re not covered. So I was just concerned. I live by a bunch of elderly people. It’s the only thing I could do to help.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group