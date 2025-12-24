Pitt trustees increase chancellor’s salary by nearly 32%

PITTSBURGH — In a meeting on Thursday of the joint compensation subcommittee and the executive committee, trustees at the University of Pittsburgh voted to approve a big boost to Chancellor Joan Gabel’s salary.

The vote takes her annual base salary from $950,000 per year to $1.25 million per year starting Jan. 1, 2026, a nearly 32% increase.

In a statement, Gabel thanked the board — but shared that she plans to invest the increase in her compensation back into the university community.

