Pitt Volleyball’s Abbey Emch named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH — Pitt volleyball’s Abbey Emch has been named the ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following her impressive performances over the weekend.

Emch averaged 2.33 blocks per set and 1.75 points per set during two conference victories.

In Wednesday’s match against No. 7 Louisville, Emch contributed four blocks, two digs, and a kill, leading her team to a sweep victory. She then achieved a career-high 10 blocks in three sets against Georgia Tech, helping to restrict the Yellow Jackets to a .051 hitting percentage. Emch also added two kills in the match against Georgia Tech, further showcasing her defensive prowess.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group