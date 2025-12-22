Pittsburgh airport authority to pay $400,000 in settlement

The Allegheny County Airport Authority will pay $400,000 into a pension fund for former parking-lot employees as part of a settlement with the Trustees of the Western Pennsylvania Teamsters and Employers Pension Fund.

The airport board approved the settlement agreement Friday during its December board meeting. It calls for a payment of up to $400,000.

The case in U.S. District Court was filed by the Teamsters’ trustees in September 2023 seeking to receive $3.58 million they say they are owed by Grant Oliver for the multi employer pension fund. That totaled 240 monthly payments of $12,752.83 beginning in May 2024, which the lawsuit said Grant Oliver hadn’t done. Grant Oliver had been the parking contractor for Pittsburgh International Airport and its predecessor Greater Pittsburgh Airport from 1952 until Sept. 30, 2022, when the board in July 2022 voted not to renew the contract.

