Pittsburgh airport gains momentum with October traffic increase

Pittsburgh International Airport is within striking distance of meeting or beating last year’s passenger record despite a slow start to 2025, thanks to increases in capacity and traffic in October.

There were 461,020 passengers through Pittsburgh International Airport during October, up 1.8% from October 2024 but up 12% from September 2024, according to the most recent data released by the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Scheduled airlines saw a 4.6% increase in October compared to a year ago and are up 6.2% compared to September.

October is the latest data available; November’s data will be available later this month, with December and year-end figures released in mid-January. But October’s numbers, with the holiday travel season from Thanksgiving to the new year, could help Pittsburgh International Airport make up ground it had lost earlier in the year in a travel slowdown that hit nationally.

