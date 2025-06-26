Pittsburgh-area Mexican restaurant says it was raided by ICE agents

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area Mexican restaurant said federal agents raided their Marshall Township location on Wednesday.

On their social media pages, Tepache Mexican Kitchen posted the following message: "ICE is currently raiding our Cranberry location. If you are in the area and would like to support our people, please stop by to stand outside and witness. Gracias.”

The FBI in Pittsburgh sent Channel 11 the following statement when we reached out about the raid:

“The FBI was conducting immigration enforcement operations in the Cranberry area in support of and alongside our partners at the Department of Homeland Security.

The FBI in Pittsburgh continues to provide investigative, technical, and analytical support to our partners at the Department of Homeland Security in their immigration operations all over the region as directed by the Attorney General.”

Channel 11 also reached out to ICE, but has not heard back.

