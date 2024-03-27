Pittsburgh charity collecting gently worn shoes to boost economies in developing countries

PITTSBURGH — A local charity wants your gently worn shoes to help entrepreneurs in developing countries.

The Steel City Dragons is running its “Shoes for Strokes” campaign through April 24.

Donated shoes are shipped by Fuds2Orgs to small business operators in developing countries who sell them at affordable prices.

Buyers benefit from the low prices and sellers benefit from income, helping the country’s economy.

Fuds2Orgs will pay the Steel City Dragons for every pound of shoes collected.

These funds will support the Steel City Dragons’ wellness programs, giving access to affordable dragon boat workouts to Pittsburghers.

Send an email to shoes@steelcitydragons.org for donation instructions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group