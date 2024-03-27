Local

Pittsburgh charity collecting gently worn shoes to boost economies in developing countries

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh charity collecting gently worn shoes to boost economies in developing countries HENLEY-ON-THAMES, ENGLAND - JULY 05: A pile of rowers' shoes are seen in the boat tent area during the Henley Royal Regatta on July 5, 2013 in Henley-on-Thames, England. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images) (Harry Engels/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A local charity wants your gently worn shoes to help entrepreneurs in developing countries.

The Steel City Dragons is running its “Shoes for Strokes” campaign through April 24.

Donated shoes are shipped by Fuds2Orgs to small business operators in developing countries who sell them at affordable prices.

Buyers benefit from the low prices and sellers benefit from income, helping the country’s economy.

Fuds2Orgs will pay the Steel City Dragons for every pound of shoes collected.

These funds will support the Steel City Dragons’ wellness programs, giving access to affordable dragon boat workouts to Pittsburghers.

Send an email to shoes@steelcitydragons.org for donation instructions.

    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

