Pittsburgh climbs to 30th in America’s Best Cities ranking, praised for innovation and affordability

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s ranking has increased in Resonance’s 2025 “America’s Best Cities” Report.

This year, Pittsburgh is ranked at 30, up one position from last year’s 31. The report says that this ranking highlights Pittsburgh’s leadership and investment in innovation, while remaining affordable for residents.

“Cities that top our 2025 rankings are not just reacting — they’re leading. They’re reshoring advanced manufacturing, doubling down on R&D ecosystems, investing in multimodal connectivity and creating magnetic cultural districts that attract talent and visitors alike,” the report reads. “Think Pittsburgh’s robotics corridor, Miami’s health tech ascent or Nashville’s surge in creative class in-migration. These metros are aligning investment attraction with livability and cultural capital — redefining what a ‘best city’ means in this decade.”

