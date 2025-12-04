Pittsburgh Cultural District announces details for 2026 First Night celebration

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has released details about its 2026 New Year’s Eve celebration.

The New Year’s Eve parade at Pittsburgh’s First Night, sponsored by Highmark, will look different this year.

Instead of one single parade route, performers will roam throughout the 14-block Cultural District.

This plan is an adjustment to construction in Downtown Pittsburgh.

It’s the city’s 32nd annual celebration, which will feature family-friendly activities, magic shows, ice carvings, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, and two fireworks shows.

Fireworks will be put on by Pyrotechnico.

This year’s celebration will debut the Dollar Bank Battle of the Bands. Four band finalists will face off live on the Highmark Main Stage from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for more details on Pittsburgh’s First Night.

