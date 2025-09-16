Pittsburgh law firms expand rapidly, opening 6 new offices in new cities so far in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Half of the 10-biggest law firms in Pittsburgh, each of them headquartered downtown, have opened an office in a new metro so far this year, dramatically outpacing 2024 activity. And 2025 is far from over.

Reed Smith, the largest, has added two — in Atlanta and Denver — and expects to open a third, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, before year-end.

Last year, there were just two new offices opened among the region’s biggest firms. Burns White opened an office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Dickie McCamey & Chilcote entered Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

