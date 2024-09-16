Pittsburgh Penguins sign captain Sidney Crosby to 2-year contract extension worth $8.7M annually

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed captain Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension.

The contract costs an average annual value of $8.7 million and will run through the 2026-2027 season.

“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization,” said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. “Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

Crosby was set to become an unrestricted free agent for the 2025-26 season before his contract extension.

The captain, who has played his entire career with the Penguins and led them to three Stanley Cups, leads the team in games played (1,272) and seasons played (19), ranks second in the franchise for points (1,596), second in goals (592), second in assists (1,004) and third in powerplay goals (172).

Crosby, also know as “Sid the Kid,” was drafted 1st overall in 2005 and has won three Stanley Cups with the team in 2009, 2016 and 2017. During his time in the Steel City, he has also captured two Conn Smythe Trophies (2016, 2017), three Ted Lindsay Awards (2007, 2013, 2014), two Hart Memorial Trophies (2007, 2014), two Art Ross Trophies (2007, 2014), two Maurice Richard Trophies (2010, 2017) and one Mark Messier Leadership award (2010), as well as being the recipient of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year in 2009.

“Sid’s work ethic, focus, character, and mastery of his craft are the stuff of legends to those inside of hockey. Yet, what makes Sid most special is that he actually surpasses that legend with his daily commitment to his craft and to helping the Penguins win,” Dubas continued. “His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its Captain as we go through this phase of our project. Sid’s commitment reiterates our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention and provide our players with Sid’s leadership and example of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia has also found success on the international stage. He made his Olympic debut at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he scored the “Golden Goal” against Team USA in overtime to secure Team Canada’s gold medal. He also served as captain for the gold medal-winning team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

He was also named MVP at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey after leading the tournament in scoring.

Crosby was inducted to the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2012 with his teams from the 2010 team. In January 2017, Crosby was named to the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

