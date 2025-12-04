Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying home invasion suspect who threatened 2 teenagers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a home invasion suspect who threatened two teenagers.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 in the 1600 block of Beechwood Boulevard.

The suspect, described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, broke into the home while two teenagers were inside. He stole a large sum of cash and a school ID card from one of them, threatening harm if they reported the incident to police.

The suspect was last seen walking down the driveway of the home and heading northbound on Beechwood Boulevard towards Aylesboro Avenue. He was wearing a black tassel cap, black peacoat, khaki pants and carrying a black shopping bag with red handles and a heart-shaped logo.

Pittsburgh Police have released an image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact Zone 4 detectives at 412-255-6520.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group