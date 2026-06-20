Pittsburgh Police detective launches horseback riding program to inspire city youth

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police detective is helping kids try something new this summer.

Detective Dorothea Leftwich is launching the “Riding Into the Future Program which is designed to introduce inner-city youth to horses.

Leftwich is the first black woman ever to join the Pittsburgh police mounted unit.

Through her program, children will spend the summer at Sunnibel Stables in Washington County, learning everything from grooming and feeding horses to riding them.

“To watch the kids grow from maybe being afraid to work with animals and weary of being around them. to be able to lead them. We are just very excited to bring this to a large group of kids,” Sunnibel Stables owner Sonya Bell said.

Leaders say this is a way to build confidence and expose kids to new opportunities.

“To plant a seed to a kid is my goal,” Leftwich said.

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