Pittsburgh police issue warning to drivers after uptick in reports of vehicle break-ins

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a string of attempted and successful vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

The bureau said it received eight reports in the Brookline area.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles were the targets. Police said this is because of a previous security fault in some models.

“Many owners have updated their vehicles with anti-theft software, but thieves will still try their luck if vehicles are left unlocked,” Pittsburgh Police said.

Officers encourage Kia and Hyundai owners to use a steering wheel lock, especially if the model has not been updated with anti-immobilization software.

Drivers are reminded to always keep their vehicles locked and parked in well-lit areas that are visible from the house or a security camera when possible.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group