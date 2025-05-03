Pittsburgh Promise nears total fundraising goal with $750,000 gift from The Buhl Foundation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Promise, which since its founding in 2008 has provided post-secondary scholarships to over 12,500 public school alumni in the city, is a step closer to hitting its overall fundraising goal.

On Thursday, the Promise announced that The Buhl Foundation, a longtime supporter of the organization, has pledged a $750,000 gift to help bridge the $8 million gap that’s needed to fund scholarships for the graduating class of 2028 in their post-secondary pursuits through 2033.

The gift brings The Buhl Foundation’s total contributions to the Pittsburgh Promise to $5.3 million.

