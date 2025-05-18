Pittsburgh sets 2025 Summer Concerts Series schedule

PITTSBURGH — The schedule is set for Pittsburgh’s 2025 Summer Concerts Series, which will start in early June and continue through August at local parks.

This year’s concert series features 23 events that are free and open to the public, the CitiParks Office of Special Events says. Performances will come from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, jazz legend Roger Humphries, the returning Jam at Grandview program and more.

Citizens is presenting the series with other local supporters.

“At Citizens, we’re proud to support Pittsburgh’s vibrant arts and culture scene through this exciting summer concert series,” said Mark Rendulic, Pittsburgh market president. “These events bring our community together, celebrate local talent and create experiences that showcase the best of our city. We encourage community members to come out this summer and enjoy our city’s great parks and enjoy the music.”

Here is the full soncert schedule:

“Stars at Riverview;” Saturdays, June 7 to July 26; 7-8:30 p.m.; Riverview Park, Observatory Hill; refreshments available.

June 7: Roger Barbour Music

June 14: Park/Hugo/McGraw

June 21: Hugo Cruz and Caminos

June 28: Lee Robinson & ISKA

July 5: Alexander Peck Trio

July 12: Paul Thompson’s Waynetet

July 19: Steel City Calypso

July 26: Erin Burkett, Virgil Walters & Friends

“Bach, Beethoven and Brunch;” Sundays, June 22 to July 27 (no concert July 6);10:30 a.m. to noon; Mellon Park, Fifth and Shady avenues, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill; refreshments available.

June 22: Pittsburgh Youth Concert Orchestra

June 29: Cello Fury

July 13: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

July 20: Chamber Music Pittsburgh

July 27: North Pittsburgh Flute Society

“Reservoir of Jazz;” Sundays, Aug. 3-31; 5-7 p.m.; Highland Park, Highland Avenue and Reservoir Drive; refreshments available.

Aug. 3: Roger Humphries & RH Factor

Aug. 10: Lynn Speakman 6tet

Aug. 17: Thomas Wendt Quartet

Aug. 24: Paul Cosentino’s Boilermaker Jazz Band

Aug. 31: Scott Boni Quartet

“Jam at Grandview;” Saturdays, Aug. 2 –30; 7-8:30 p.m.; Grandview Park Bandstand, Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington; refreshments available.

Aug. 2: Sunny Daze & The Weathermen

Aug. 9: 9FiftySeven

Aug. 16: M.E.L.T.

Aug. 23: Wild Blue Yonder

Aug. 30: SamJAMwich

You can find more information on the 2025 concert series by visiting www.pittsburghpa.gov/concerts. To get weather or cancellation updates, follow @PghEventsOffice on X, Facebook and Instagram.

