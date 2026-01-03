Pittsburgh Steelers recognize high school football leaders at award luncheon

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Steelers recognized high school football players today with the Jerome Bettis Leadership Award.

The program recognizes 11 high school football players who have excelled in mentoring their teammates both on and off the field.

This year’s winners included:

Connor Hiser - South Fayette High School

Charles Simmons - Bethel Park High School

Max Topper - Greensburg Salem High School

Marques Council Jr. - Aliquippa High School

Colin Whyte - West Greene High School

Tommy Wuycheck - Seneca Valley High School

Kassius Gildon - Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Adam Shroads - Central Valley High School

Jonnie Maestra - Mars High School

Christian Dawkins - Beaver Falls High School

Lukas Stead - Allderdice High School

The athletes were honored during a luncheon at the Best of Batch Clubhouse in Homestead. Charlie Batch gave remarks at the event.

Each student received $1,000 toward their school’s football program.

The program is the result of a partnership between the Steelers, The Mentoring Partnership and sponsors of the Steelers Youth Football program, Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

