Pittsburgh Water investing nearly $54M to rehabilitate aging infrastructure

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is investing nearly $54 million to rehabilitate aging sewer infrastructure across its service area through 2028.

The proactive investment aims to prevent emergency repairs, sewer backups and sinkholes by rehabilitating lines before they fail.

Work will begin in Hazelwood before expanding to other Pittsburgh neighborhoods over the next several years. Residents whose neighborhoods are scheduled for construction will receive advance notification and project information before any work starts.

Crews plan to use trenchless technology to rehabilitate pipes from the inside whenever possible. Pittsburgh Water officials said this method reduces the amount of excavation required compared with traditional construction.

The project involves the assessment and rehabilitation of approximately 42 miles of neighborhood sewer lines. The investment also covers key sections of larger sewer mains that serve the broader wastewater system.

“Our goal is to address problems before our customers experience them,” Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering said. “By investing in our aging sewer system today, we’re extending the life of critical infrastructure, reducing the need for emergency repairs and helping ensure reliable wastewater service for years to come.”

The infrastructure projects are supported through nearly $54 million in low-interest financing from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, also known as PENNVEST.

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