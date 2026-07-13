Pittsburgh Water temporarily halts several construction projects due to Parkway East closure

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water has temporarily halted several construction projects in response to PennDOT’s ongoing closure of the Parkway East and construction of the Commercial Street Bridge.

Pittsburgh Water made the decision to suspend its activities to ensure safe traffic management across the city. This temporary moratorium supports PennDOT’s infrastructure work and aims to reduce congestion caused by concurrent construction efforts.

The construction moratorium impacts various Pittsburgh neighborhoods. These include South Oakland, Squirrel Hill North, Central Oakland, Regent Square, a portion of North Oakland closest to Central Oakland and Squirrel Hill and Point Breeze. Numerous major roadways are also affected, such as Baum Boulevard, Greenfield Avenue, Penn Avenue, Beechwood Boulevard, Greenfield Road, S. Negley Avenue, Bigelow Boulevard, Hazelwood Avenue, Second Avenue, Blvd of the Allies, Irvine Street, Shady Avenue, Centre Avenue, Morewood Avenue, Swinburne Street and Whipple Street.

An interactive construction project map, available at www.pgh2o.com/construction, provides details on the temporarily paused work. This map indicates the specific areas where construction work is temporarily paused by a hatched red area, allowing residents to search specific addresses.

Pittsburgh Water announced that construction work will resume once PennDOT reopens the Commercial Street Bridge and primary travel routes in the affected areas stabilize.

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