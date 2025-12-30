Pittsburgh Zoo events postponed because of water main break

PITTSBURGH — Events at the Pittsburgh Zoo were pushed back because of a water main break.

The zoo closed early on Monday because of the break.

Zoo officials posted on social media that the zoo and aquarium closed shortly after noon.

It will also be closed during the day Tuesday.

‘Wild Illuminations’ was canceled for the night and ‘Donation Day,’ scheduled for Tuesday, will be rescheduled for a later date.

