Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2025 expected to once again have record-breaking attendance

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon 2025 is set to return to Pittsburgh this July, with organizers expecting a record-breaking attendance of over 19,000 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The annual furry convention, taking place July 3-6, is projected to generate more than $21.7 million in direct visitor spending. With over 15,000 attendees already pre-registered, the event is nearly sold out, highlighting its growing popularity and economic impact on the city.

“Every year, we take pride in partnering with Anthrocon organizers to cultivate meaningful community bonds and collaborations that deliver real, enduring benefits to our city,” said Andy Ortale, Chief Sales Officer at VisitPITTSBURGH.

Attendees have booked over 12,000 total room nights across 21 partner hotels in Downtown, North Shore and Station Square, underscoring the convention’s significant draw.

The event will feature popular activities such as the Fursuit Parade, expected to attract more than 5,000 spectators on July 5, and the Anthrocon Block Party, which will take over Penn Avenue for a day of community engagement.

Anthrocon has also partnered with local businesses like the Gateway Clipper and Mega Cat Studios to provide special experiences for attendees.

Since its move to Pittsburgh in 2006, Anthrocon has become a staple of the city’s summer events.

