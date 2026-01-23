Plum Senior High School’s first polar plunge promotes inclusive athletics

PLUM, Pa. — Local students braved the cold for a good cause on Thursday.

Plum Senior High School hosted its first polar plunge.

The effort raised money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and supported the school’s Unified Sports teams.

“We’ve invited the entire student body, ninth through 12th grade, to make a donation and promote inclusion here at Plum High School,” teacher Gina Dessell said.

Two hundred people, including students and some community members, signed up for the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group