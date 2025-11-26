Police remind drivers not to pull over on road leading to Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are issuing an important reminder to drivers heading to the Pittsburgh International Airport for holiday travel.

They want people to know that vehicles are not allowed to pull over or park along the side of the road that leads into the airport.

🚓 Heading to PIT for Thanksgiving pickups? If you’re waiting in your car, use the Free Wait Lot.



‼️ Going inside? The Terminal Garage + Terminal Lot offer short-term rates for meeters/greeters.

🛑 No roadside parking—Allegheny County Police will enforce for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/j5L0Dhfbil — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) November 25, 2025

“We’re not here to rain on your travel plans, but it’s important to keep those areas clear,” police said in a post.

Airport officials said anyone who needs to pick someone up can use the Free Wait Lot. Anyone going inside the airport can park in the Terminal Garage or Terminal Lot.

Allegheny County Police will begin issuing tickets for violators moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

