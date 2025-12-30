Police searching for teen after house fire in Perry North, firefighter taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a 17-year-old male after a house fire in Perry North Tuesday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, firefighters were working a 2-alarm structure fire in the 800 block of Woods Run Road overnight.

Fire investigators say that ten people lived in the home. Six adults and three children are accounted for along with two cats. The teen is still outstanding.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say that information remains fluid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group